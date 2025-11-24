Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $338.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded up $16.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,663,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,705,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.13. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $252.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

