Morgan Stanley Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $338.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $338.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $16.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,605,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,945. The stock has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.13. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

