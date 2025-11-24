Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) and Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Financial Contrast

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worley and Mitie Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worley $7.28 billion 0.62 $264.87 million N/A N/A Mitie Group $6.48 billion 0.44 $129.38 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Worley has higher revenue and earnings than Mitie Group.

Worley has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitie Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Worley and Mitie Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worley 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitie Group 0 0 0 2 4.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Worley and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worley N/A N/A N/A Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Worley pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mitie Group pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Summary

Mitie Group beats Worley on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services. It serves new energy, power, upstream and midstream, refining and chemicals, and infrastructure markets, as well as mining, minerals, and metals markets. The company was formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited and changed its name to Worley Limited in October 2019. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

