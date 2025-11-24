Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Director Sells $7,149,000.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Kingsley sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $7,149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,937,000. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 216.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $222.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Mirion Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

MIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

