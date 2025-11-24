Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

MIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th.

In other Mirion Technologies news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $7,149,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,937,000. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIR opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.57 and a beta of 0.88. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

