Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 200,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,444,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.