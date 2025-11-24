Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $338.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of MU stock traded up $16.56 on Monday, reaching $223.93. 32,808,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,784,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.13. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 572,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

