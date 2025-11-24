Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $338.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $338.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

MU stock traded up $16.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,155,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,722,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,980,700,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $369,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $317,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

