Mercury General Corporation $MCY Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,896 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercury General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth $27,485,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100,472 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32. Mercury General Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $91.87.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.71. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Stories

