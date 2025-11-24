Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.7222.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 price target on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.00. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

