Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 6,838 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after buying an additional 160,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1,201.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 83,278 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $239.98 on Monday. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $229.63 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

