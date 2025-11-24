Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 6,754 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.9% in the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1%

CBOE opened at $252.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $262.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

