Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 3,708 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 181.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after buying an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 875.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $321.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -327.73 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $385.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.92.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $375.00 target price on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.39.

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233,275.73. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 124,492 shares of company stock valued at $39,833,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

