Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,764 The Clorox Company $CLX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $104.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

