Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CQP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CQP opened at $52.72 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

