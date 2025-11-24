Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Universal Health Services by 249.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $232.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $235.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

