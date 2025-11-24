Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 5,877 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in eBay by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. President Capital raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

