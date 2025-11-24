Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys 1,438 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expand Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Expand Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $114.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

