Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,188,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,436,000 after purchasing an additional 373,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,651,000 after buying an additional 251,693 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after buying an additional 288,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $640,333,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

