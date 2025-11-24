Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 1,896 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 64.5% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $87,868,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $186.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -621.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.56. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total transaction of $398,847.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,890.52. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $3,119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 983,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,439,861.08. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 559,228 shares of company stock valued at $118,810,799 over the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

