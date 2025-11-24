Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mechanics Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Mechanics Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mechanics Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Mechanics Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHB

Mechanics Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Mechanics Bancorp stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Mechanics Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechanics Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,851,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mechanics Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanics Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanics Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.