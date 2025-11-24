McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,069,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,840,787,000 after purchasing an additional 921,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $309.00 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.