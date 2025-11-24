M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.50 and last traded at GBX 114. Approximately 516,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 358,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 to GBX 200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 248 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.67.

M&C Saatchi Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.85. The company has a market cap of £134.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 2.43%.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

