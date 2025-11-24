MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY) & MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Financial Analysis

MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Free Report) and MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MC Endeavors and MasTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A MasTec 2.04% 12.71% 4.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MC Endeavors and MasTec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MasTec $13.76 billion 1.11 $162.79 million $4.21 45.89

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than MC Endeavors.

Volatility & Risk

MC Endeavors has a beta of 4.48, suggesting that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasTec has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MasTec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MC Endeavors and MasTec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MC Endeavors 0 0 0 0 0.00 MasTec 0 3 16 2 2.95

MasTec has a consensus price target of $229.44, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Given MasTec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than MC Endeavors.

Summary

MasTec beats MC Endeavors on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc. develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dana Point, California.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. The company build infrastructure for wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy power generation; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas, water, carbon capture sequestration, and other product transport; power delivery services, such as electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; industrial and heavy civil infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and rail; and water infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation, power generation, civil and industrial facilities, pipelines, and fiber optic and other cables, as well as install-to-the-home services. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and civil and industrial and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, public and private energy providers, including renewable and other energy providers, pipeline operators, civil and industrial infrastructure providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

