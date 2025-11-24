Mattel, Inc. $MAT Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121,067 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Mattel worth $149,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mattel by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 189.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Mattel’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

