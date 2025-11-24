Masimo’s (MASI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $198.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s previous close.

MASI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.40.

Masimo stock opened at $149.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.78. Masimo has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Masimo by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

