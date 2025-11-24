Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 180,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $51.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $52.70.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

