Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after buying an additional 463,025 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,372,000 after buying an additional 347,412 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,661 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $469.92 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.41. The company has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

