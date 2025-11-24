Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 739 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $189.93 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

