Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.50 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

