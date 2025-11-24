Maripau Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 933,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 97,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $59.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

