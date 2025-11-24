Maripau Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $242.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

