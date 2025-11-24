Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,058 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,492,000 after buying an additional 4,871,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after buying an additional 3,151,863 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,784.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 409,294 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.37. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

