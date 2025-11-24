Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XTEN stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

