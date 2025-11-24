Maripau Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December $CPNQ

Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December (NYSEARCA:CPNQ – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned 2.07% of Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:CPNQ opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $26.41.
Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December Company Profile
