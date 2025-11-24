Maripau Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December $CPNQ

Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December (NYSEARCA:CPNQ – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned 2.07% of Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPNQ opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

The Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – December (CPNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the Invesco QQQ TrustSM, Series 1 (QQQ), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPNQ was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

