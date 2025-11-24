Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys 43,698 Shares of Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF $UPSD

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF (NYSEARCA:UPSD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,698 shares during the period. Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF comprises about 1.4% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.28% of Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 317,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 72,245 shares during the last quarter.

UPSD stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

The Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF (UPSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of large-cap US companies selected for their quality, value, and growth characteristics. It seeks enhanced total returns by layering additional return drivers.

