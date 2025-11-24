Maripau Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF $PGF

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,077 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 275,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 177,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 75,558 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 127,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $15.27.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

