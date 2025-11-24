Maripau Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG opened at $78.30 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

