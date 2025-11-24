Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 197.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MARA. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 6.40. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Digital news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 723,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $884,327.66. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 234,598 shares of company stock worth $3,876,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,286,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 77.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 579,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 252,864 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 91.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 165,688 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 14.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 160,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

