Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mangoceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mangoceuticals presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRX

Mangoceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Mangoceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,253.43% and a negative return on equity of 114.63%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mangoceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mangoceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Mangoceuticals worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.