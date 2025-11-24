MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. $ATYR

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,203 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.38% of aTyr Pharma worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATYR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 682,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $613,800.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,095,024 shares in the company, valued at $985,521.60. The trade was a 165.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ATYR opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ATYR. HC Wainwright lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

