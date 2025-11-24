MAI Capital Management Sells 434,396 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. $CRDF

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,396 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.76% of Cardiff Oncology worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 104,409 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,524,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 772,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 23.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

CRDF stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 77.21% and a negative net margin of 10,064.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRDF

About Cardiff Oncology

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.