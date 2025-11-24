MAI Capital Management Sells 3,828 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after buying an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,306,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,094,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,767 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.