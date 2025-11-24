MAI Capital Management Sells 3,595 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,425.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 277,698 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 135,923 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000.

JSCP opened at $47.62 on Monday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

