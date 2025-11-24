MAI Capital Management Sells 1,915 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.44%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

