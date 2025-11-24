MAI Capital Management Sells 1,388 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF $XPH

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 1.00% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25,086,800.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 250,868 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

