MAI Capital Management Purchases 4,206 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

MAI Capital Management increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,835,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,041,000 after buying an additional 2,340,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,493,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,033,000 after purchasing an additional 415,096 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.