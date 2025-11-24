MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 52.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Ventas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 17.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,559.04. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 698,912 shares of company stock worth $51,454,499 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.