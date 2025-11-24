MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diageo by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 76.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 3.7%

DEO opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $132.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

