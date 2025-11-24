MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

